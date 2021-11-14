Pirl (PIRL) Trading Down 47% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 47% lower against the dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $55,524.92 and $9.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

