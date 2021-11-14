Pizza One Day Trading Volume Hits $235,305.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $235,305.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004322 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.20 or 0.00306318 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008611 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.12 or 0.00710627 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

