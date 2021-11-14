Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0275 on Top Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $479,593.75 and $176,480.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00217698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.