Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $44.00 at Truist Securities

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.16.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,765,000. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

