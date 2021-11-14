POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PNT stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

