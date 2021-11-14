PolkaCover (CVR) Price Hits $0.16

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00096022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,190.43 or 1.00249789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.75 or 0.07043128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

