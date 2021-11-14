Polychain Monsters Price Hits $11.94 on Major Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $40.72 million and approximately $450,997.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00018616 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00221246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00087086 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

