Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

PTMN opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $228.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 52.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 520,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 180,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

