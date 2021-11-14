Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Poshmark in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.49). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POSH. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $47,742.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949 in the last quarter.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

