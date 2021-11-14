PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $68,009,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $53,076,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $49,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $11,776,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.