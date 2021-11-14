Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. 158,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

