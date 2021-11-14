Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

NYSE:PVG opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pretium Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.67% of Pretium Resources worth $83,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

