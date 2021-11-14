Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $54.86 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,524 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 105,570 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.29% of Akamai Technologies worth $54,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $112.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

