Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $57.78 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 3,044.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.74% of Terex worth $57,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 468.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

