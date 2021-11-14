Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.41% of ThredUp worth $65,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

In other news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares in the company, valued at $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,499,375 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,962 in the last three months.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

