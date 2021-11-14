Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $64,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

In other news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $55,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $47,742.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949 in the last 90 days.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.