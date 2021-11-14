Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,466 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 17.59% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $62,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 95,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

