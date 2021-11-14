Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 4,115 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $53,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $149.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

