Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 2,737,654 Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,737,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000.

Shares of GLUE stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

