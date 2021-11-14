Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,086,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $56,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 324,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

