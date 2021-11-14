Private Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,344,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,498,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $670,392,000 after buying an additional 96,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $304.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

