Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $108.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.57.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

PCOR opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.27.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,706,565 shares of company stock valued at $158,879,715 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

