Professional Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

