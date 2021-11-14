Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $184.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.91. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

