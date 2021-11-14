Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $52.22. 160,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Progress Software has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 38.67%.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,464,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 48,755.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,982,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

