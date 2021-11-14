Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 31,387 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.79% of SpartanNash worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5,459.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

