Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after buying an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,155,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 709,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

