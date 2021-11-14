Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

