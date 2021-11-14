Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,971 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,384 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 128,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

TMHC stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

