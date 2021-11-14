Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 21,747 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GCO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

