Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $10.75 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on SVC. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.