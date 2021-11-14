PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $606,799.62 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 14,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $606,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PubMatic stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
