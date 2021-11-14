PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $606,799.62 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 14,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $606,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.35. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 89.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 249,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at $33,133,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.