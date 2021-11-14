PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares fell 3.9% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $38.34. 8,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,028,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Specifically, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,907 shares of company stock worth $6,669,259 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 46.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

