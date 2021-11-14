Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $640.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Pulse Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

