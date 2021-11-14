Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 2.96% of Generations Bancorp NY worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY by 87.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Generations Bancorp NY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNY opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Generations Bancorp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generations Bancorp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.