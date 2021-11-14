Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

