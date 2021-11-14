Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a PE ratio of 222.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $214,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

