Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.51. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXS shares. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

