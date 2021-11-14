Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $17.56 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $2,321,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $536,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $993,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $243,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W D. Minami purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

