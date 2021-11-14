Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Raised by Analyst

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Engagesmart in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESMT. Raymond James began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

ESMT opened at $28.00 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $38.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,044,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

