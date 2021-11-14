Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hostess Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after purchasing an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.