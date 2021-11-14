Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

