Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after buying an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.86. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.80 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

