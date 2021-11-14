Quanta Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,423% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,353 call options.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

PWR opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

