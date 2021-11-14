Quilter (LON:QLT) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QLT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Quilter from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 168.60 ($2.20).

LON QLT opened at GBX 153.30 ($2.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.31. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 135.90 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

