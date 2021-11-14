Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QUILF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Quilter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

QUILF stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Quilter has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

