Rajesh A. Aji Sells 1,562 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 131 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $38,321.43.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $334.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.48 and its 200 day moving average is $221.52. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth $124,322,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

