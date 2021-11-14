Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. Randstad has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.924 per share. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.37%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.