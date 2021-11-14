Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Stock Price Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s share price fell 6.5% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $20.03. 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 160,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RPID. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.