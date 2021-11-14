Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

